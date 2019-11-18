BREAKING NEWS: Acting AmaXhosa King named

Nkosi Dumehleli Nongudle Mapasa, 83, of Centane, has been appointed as acting king of the amaXhosa after the passing of King Zwelonke Sigcawu.

Among those who appointed him as regent on Monday at Nqadu Great Place near Willowvale was Queen Noloyiso Sandile, regent of the amaRharhabe, DispatchLIVE learned on location.

Both main houses of King Phalo — amaGcaleka and amaRharhabe — and other amaTshawe are mourning together as one royal family.

The amaXhosa royal house has called for the Xhosa nation to mourn the passing of the monarch for the next 12 months and urged their people to wear traditional regalia daily until the king is laid to rest on November 29.