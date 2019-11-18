'Wear traditional attire to honour late Xhosa king'

The Xhosa royal house has called for the Xhosa nation to mourn King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu for the next 12 months, while the nation has also been urged to wear its traditional regalia every day until the king is laid to rest on November 29.

The call was made yesterday by the king's uncle and family spokesperson, Xhanti Sigcawu, moments after an entourage of royals, clad in traditional regalia, had visited the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha, where the king died on Thursday morning, to fetch his body.

"We urge all those who belong to the amaXhosa nation to heed this call as a sign of respect to his majesty.

"We are also appealing to people to robe themselves in their Xhosa traditional gear up until the king has been laid to rest," said the uncle.

The hospital's head of clinical services, Dr Mpumzi Mdledle, said yesterday that doctors had done all they could to save the king's life "but unfortunately, we lost him".

Mdledle was speaking to the entourage from the royal family that had arrived at the hospital mortuary to collect Zwelonke's body yesterday morning.

It was taken to the king's Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale, where he lived with one of his four wives, Queen Simanye, and their two-year-old son. The palace is not far from his elderly mother Nozamile's home.

There, the body was welcomed by dignitaries that included premier Oscar Mabuyane, deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa and Nelson Mandela's grandson nkosi Mandla Mandela, among others.

King Sigcawu had eight children, including three sons.