WATCH | Sneaky python caught hiding under a bakkie

By Timeslive - 20 February 2019 - 17:46
A python similar to this one in the file picture has been captured after it was found hiding under a car.
Image: RONALD EFFENDI / AFP

Picture this: you're on your way to work‚ just as you get into your car you spot a slithering snake dangling under your vehicle. What do you do?

Some would completely freak out and run for the hills but others‚ like the driver of the vehicle‚ called a snake handler.

In the video footage the handler is seen trying to yank out the 3.66m long serpent hiding in the wheel chassis.

Community members of the Chonburi town in Thailand watch on with complete astonishment as the handler places the reptile in a bag.

