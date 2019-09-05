'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy-Leigh's kidnapping

The community of Vanderbijlpark is shocked at the news that a teacher is among the suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of six-year-old Amy-Leigh de Jager.

"This is really disturbing that someone who is in such a position of trust was actually behind something so awful," said local resident Shawn Delport, who helped the family and police during the search-and-rescue operation, on Thursday.

He was speaking after the arrests overnight of three people in connection with Monday's kidnapping at the Kollegepark primary school. Police said they were likely to appear in court on Friday.

Several sources said that one of the suspects in custody is Amy-Leigh's little brother's teacher. It is understood the teacher was a "very good" friend of Amy'Leigh's mother and that they allegedly had a fallout, suggesting that the kidnapping could have had a "revenge" element.