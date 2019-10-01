'I was not ready to flee before arrest': Amy'Leigh de Jager kidnap accused

One of three people accused of kidnapping six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager has dismissed claims that she was planning to flee before her arrest.

Tharina Human, 27, Laetitia Nel, 40, and Pieter van Zyl, 50, stand accused of snatching Amy’Leigh from her mother’s arms at at Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on September 2.

During their bail hearing on Monday, Nel said in an affidavit read out in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court that she was a divorced mother of two.

Her children, aged 14 and 10, have been staying with their father in Pretoria since her incarceration.

“I submit the interests of justice permit my release on bail. I have been informed that I am accused of kidnapping and extortion. I will not evade the trial. There is no likelihood I will interfere with investigations."

Nel said she was aware of social media posts claiming she was planning to run away.

“I’m aware of allegations that my bags were packed and I was ready to flee. I refute these allegations.”