One of three people arrested for the abduction of Vanderbijlpark schoolgirl Amy-Leigh de Jager is a teacher at Laerskool Kollegepark.

Two sources with intimate knowledge of the police investigation‚ who spoke on condition of anonymity‚ said that one of the suspects collared in a police swoop on Wednesday night was an employee of the school.

Four men had grabbed the grade R pupil from her mother‚ Angeline‚ outside the school shortly before 8am on Monday. They bundled her into a white Toyota Fortuner before speeding off.

The six-year-old Amy-Leigh was found on Tuesday morning at around 2am. She was dropped off by two people on a street close to the Shakespeare Inn in Vanderbijlpark‚ and told her mother was waiting for her at the shop across the road. The child screamed when she did not see her mother. Two people on their way home from a pub stopped to ease her distress‚ and they walked her to a police station.