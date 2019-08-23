Fort Hare university's Alice campus shuts after 'dangerous' protests

The University of Fort Hare has suspended lectures on its Alice campus until Monday.

This comes after protests about National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding, which began on Monday, degenerated into “a serious and dangerous situation”, the university said.

It said the actions of students had “brought serious discredit to the university”.

Students allegedly chased down two cows, which were killed after they hacked off chunks of meat while the animals were still alive.

“We are taking concrete and decisive steps to address student concerns across all campuses,” the university said, adding that it trusted this would ensure a smooth fourth semester after the early recess.