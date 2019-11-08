South Africa

Former Eskom exec charged with creating R34m in fake invoices out on R20,000 bail

By Dan Meyer - 08 November 2019 - 13:22
A former Eskom finance executive has been implicated in fraud worth R35m, with a transport company having falsely delivered invoices for services rendered.
A former Eskom finance executive has been implicated in fraud worth R35m, with a transport company having falsely delivered invoices for services rendered.
Image: Eskom

A former Eskom financial executive and the head of a transport firm responsible for delivering coal to the power utility have been released on R20,000 bail each.

Victor Tshabalala, 49, and Barnard Moraka, 45, appeared before the specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge on November 5 for allegedly defrauding Eskom of approximately R34m.

Moraka, who was arrested in October and made his third court appearance on Thursday, was tasked with processing and receiving invoices, and is accused of having cooked up 53 invoices to reflect work done by Megra Transport CC between 2016 and 2019. The state alleges no such services were rendered by the company for the embattled power producer.

Tshabalala is the owner of Randburg-based Megra.

Moraka is accused of submitting the invoices for payment to Megra, claiming it had transported coal from Palesa Mine in Mpumalanga to Forfar or Clewer, where Eskom plants are located.

"Hawks’ serious commercial crime unit in Johannesburg effectively apprehended Moraka in October and Tshabalala on November 5 this year, and charged them for fraud," said Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

The matter was postponed to November 21 2019.

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding

Embattled power utility Eskom announced on Thursday night that load-shedding would kick in from 10pm.
News
16 hours ago

Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia owe Eskom R632m - Gordhan

Three foreign state-owned power utilities owe Eskom R632 million in outstanding payments.
News
22 hours ago

Downgrade for Eskom ratings, Jabu Mabuza vows to act

Moody’s Investor Services has downgraded Eskom ratings, disappointing the 'fix-it' team recently deployed to the power utility
Business
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X