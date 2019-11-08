Rooibos upliftment for Khoi, San people

The rooibos profits deal reached this month after nine years of negotiations has given the Khoi and San communities in SA a sense of belonging.

The communities had been feeling left out of many developments but now, they finally have something to celebrate after securing a share in the multi-billion rand rooibos industry.

The Khoi and San, who mostly live in the Western Cape and Northern Cape, sealed the Honeybush Rooibos and Honeybush Traditional Knowledge Benefit Sharing Agreement on Friday last week. The historical moment was held at the !Kwa Ttu San Culture and Education Centre in Yzerfontein in the Western Cape.

Rooibos is the heritage of the Khoi and San people, who were the first people to use it for tea and medicinal purposes before the reddish wild plant earned its commercial value in the past 100 years.

Environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy represented government at the signing of the deal. The other notable role players were chairperson of the National Khoisan Council, Cecil le Fleur, chairperson of the San Council of South Africa, Collin Louw, and the chairperson of the South African Rooibos Council, Martin Bergh, and Cederberg Rooibos Farming Communities.

The signing of the benefit and sharing rights recently comes with monetary benefits that will uplift the Khoi and San communities.

According to the communities, they have been left out in terms of land, houses, road infrastructure and developments.