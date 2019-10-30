Panyaza Lesufi's department records over R1bn in irregular expenditure

“The bulk of the expenditure relates to the school nutrition tender that was awarded in December 2016 which expires in two months' time."

An investigation into the tender irregularities was conducted by the provincial forensics unit and reports were issued to the department, he said.

Lesufi said the department was currently in the process of implementing the findings from the report and progress was also reported to the Auditor General of South Africa [AGSA] during their audit of consequence management,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said the AGSA also identified the expenditure relating to the school furniture tender as irregular.

“This tender was for a pre-qualified list of service providers and after rigorous testing by the AGSA, it was found that there was one service provider that was unfairly disqualified from the list.

The department is currently in the process of finding ways to regularise the tender by perhaps adding that one supplier into the pre-qualified list of service providers as the tender is fairly new,” Lesufi said.