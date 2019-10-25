Forensic tests confirm burnt body is missing grade 2 pupil
Forensic tests have confirmed the death of Kgothatso Molefe, a school pupil in grade 2 who was reported missing three months ago in the North West.
Her body had been burnt beyond recognition.
The seven-year-old from Rampa Primary School in Tlhabane, Rustenburg, failed to arrive home from school in July.
She was wearing grey long pants, a white school shirt, a maroon-and-white pullover, a maroon-and-white school jersey and maroon beanie.
The department of education in the North West expressed sadness at the news and sent condolences to her family.
“Truly, as the department we are solemn by this report. We wish the Molefe family strength and divine comfort during this difficult time,” said education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela.
The child's body was found burnt beyond recognition by a forensic team that took DNA samples from Molefe’s family in the wake of her disappearance.
Matsemela condemned acts of pedicide by members of the community, saying: "As the department our mission is to breed future leaders and the despicable nature of how our learner left us defeats the purpose."
A memorial service for Molefe was held on Thursday at her school.
The funeral will be held at her home on Sunday.