Tributes pour in for former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi
Friends and fans of Andile Gumbi have come out in their numbers to pay tribute to the late star.
Gumbi who was most known as Zweli on Isibaya died in Israel after suffering a massive heart attack. He was in the country working on a production Daniel The Musical , where he played King Nebu.
Here are just some of the reactions:
Wow. Rest In Peace Andile Gumbi... pic.twitter.com/oMU5modn8Q— Kutlwano Ditsele (@thafilmaka) October 25, 2019
Rest easy my chomie 😢 #andilegumbi pic.twitter.com/aFvy3NtfHM— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) October 25, 2019
The amazingly talented Andile Gumbi will surely be missed. He did South Africa proud and leaves behind a shining legacy. May he now be the best performer on heaven's stage. #RIPAndileGumbi pic.twitter.com/etX92SXbzN— Christo (@ChristoThurston) October 25, 2019
Just like Simba you will live in my heart you were a brother R.I.P💔 #andilegumbi #ripandilegumbi pic.twitter.com/Kbcll8qa5Z— Muzi VilakaziSA (@MuzivilakaziSA) October 25, 2019
May your beautiful Soul Rest in Peace Somahashe Andile Gumbi 🙏🏽🕊️ ❤️#AndileGumbi pic.twitter.com/wOuGO5Pb9y— GirlThatLifts (@FitMasi) October 25, 2019
RIP somahhashi Omncane 😢I’m so heart broken 💔 #AndileGumbi #RIPAndileGumbi pic.twitter.com/dkT27Xo80G— Zee Weapons (@Zee_Zethu) October 25, 2019
