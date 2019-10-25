South Africa

Tributes pour in for former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi

By Karabo Ledwaba - 25 October 2019 - 14:29
Friends and fans of Andile Gumbi have come out in their numbers to pay tribute to the late star.

Gumbi who was most known as Zweli on Isibaya died in Israel after suffering a massive heart attack. He was in the country working on a production Daniel The Musical , where he played King Nebu.

Here are just some of the reactions: 

