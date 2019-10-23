Joburg hospital pupils receive bus donation

As thousands of matriculants sit for their national senior certificate examinations today, Kamogelo Mathole, 19, will spend the day in hospital hoping for her oxygen cylinder to be filled.

Mathole is a grade 12 pupil at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital School, which is based at the hospital's premises. But she will not be able to write her final examinations because of ill-health.

Yesterday, Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku handed over a school bus donated by AfroCentric. The bus will make life a lot easier for Mathole and her fellow pupils who have been struggling to reach the hospital using public transport.

The school has 35 pupils from grade R to 12 who all suffer from chronic illnesses. Kamogelo's mother Pinky Mathole, 64, said the bus will provide relief to her family.