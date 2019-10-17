Man destroying planet we depend on for survival

Man has destroyed our eco system that sustains life on this fragile planet. Our oceans have become the latest casualty. Our ocean is 71% of the earth's surface, supplies 50% of the oxygen in the atmosphere and 97% of all the water.

In addition to this, fish supply one billion people with their main source of protein. Pollution of our oceans has reached alarming levels, triggering off extinctions of many marine species.

A recent study has revealed that 90% of the oceans apex predators have become extinct while the species at the bottom of our food chain have been seriously impacted by CO2 emissions.

The bleaching of the world's coral reefs will lead to massive destruction within 20 years. The ocean is being rapidly depleted due to massive over-fishing and is being filled with plastic on a monumental scale that defies logic and sanity. We will reach the point of no return within 10 years.

Farouk Araie, Actonville