Mpumalanga municipalities told to come up with urgent plan to pay Rand Water debt
The department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) in Mpumalanga has had to intervene as Rand Water announced its intentions to reduce the supply of water in Victor Khanye and Govan Mbeki local municipalities due to unpaid debts.
In Govan Mbeki municipality, the water supply has been reduced by a further 20% to 40% and the municipality, which includes Bethal, Embalenhle, Leandra and Kinross, owes Rand Water more than R2m. Victor Khanye municipality, which includes areas such as Delmas, Botleng, Eloff and Sundra, owes Rand Water just over R1m.
Mpumalanga Cogta spokesperson George Mthethwa said both municipalities have made partial payments to Rand Water, however, the payments were inadequate to pay off the debts.
“We have intervened in the matter in an attempt to ensure the efficient delivery of water for communities in both municipalities. During the meeting we guided both municipalities to meet Rand Water and present their payment plans as a matter of urgency. To pay all collected water service revenue into the Rand Water account,” Mthethwa said.
He said it was also decided that there should be an assessment of the water networks in Victor Khanye municipality to determine if there are any leakages with a view to fixing them and to fix all boreholes in that municipality as a measure to augment the capacity of water in the major water treatment plan in Delmas.
Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said these debts have been accumulated over an average of three years.
“Cogta instructed both municipalities to urgently present payment plans for Rand Water’s consideration, following which an announcement will be made with respect of the acceptability thereof,” Mohale said.
