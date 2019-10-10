Mpumalanga municipalities told to come up with urgent plan to pay Rand Water debt

The department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) in Mpumalanga has had to intervene as Rand Water announced its intentions to reduce the supply of water in Victor Khanye and Govan Mbeki local municipalities due to unpaid debts.

In Govan Mbeki municipality, the water supply has been reduced by a further 20% to 40% and the municipality, which includes Bethal, Embalenhle, Leandra and Kinross, owes Rand Water more than R2m. Victor Khanye municipality, which includes areas such as Delmas, Botleng, Eloff and Sundra, owes Rand Water just over R1m.

Mpumalanga Cogta spokesperson George Mthethwa said both municipalities have made partial payments to Rand Water, however, the payments were inadequate to pay off the debts.