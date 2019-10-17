Little mechanic saves TV star's blushes

While boys his age play street games, Kamvelihle Pinini, 15, uses his spare time to fix people's cars.

So popular is Kamvelihle for his skills in Dongwe township, Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape, that when TV star Andrea Dondolo's car got stuck near his school, a teacher rushed to his class to ask him to look at the car.

The Tuesday events have now made the grade 9 pupil at Ekuphumleni Senior Secondary School an overnight social media star. Kamvelihle, who learnt to fix cars by helping his uncle from when he was only six, had Dondolo's Chevrolet Captiva SUV running in less than an hour.

"I was in class when I was asked to come fix someone's car which was outside my school. The car could not start and I opened the bonnet to see what the problem was.

"It took me about 30 minutes to see the problem. They had poured wheel bearing grease on the battery, which led to electricity shortage... which is why the car stopped running and would not start again," explained the young mechanic.

He said after cleaning the grease off the battery, the car car started.

"I spend my free time fixing cars and some people bring their cars to me for service."

Kamvelihle said he helped his parents with the money he gets from his clients. He said he also buys himself and his two younger siblings school items and clothes.