'Election fraud' could be Mozambique's Filipe Nyusi's fillip to big victory

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi was on Tuesday forecast to be heading for a landslide victory in an election the opposition says has been tarnished by fraud, leaving some voters worried for the future of the country's fragile peace deal.

Some polling stations recorded many more votes than registered voters in last week's ballot, the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) said.

It said that Nyusi will win more than 70% of the vote against 21% for opposition candidate Ossufo Momade, according to data from 2,500 polling stations.

Though official results have yet to be announced and the count is continuing, Momade's former guerrilla movement turned main opposition party, Renamo, has already rejected the outcome, decrying problems in the process from voter registration through to counting.

Analysts believe that could threaten an historic peace accord signed just months ago between Momade and Nyusi, and in turn the stability of nation on the verge of becoming a global gas exporter.

EISA programme officer Domingos Rosario told a news conference that at many polling stations in seven provinces, the number of votes greatly exceeded the number of voters.