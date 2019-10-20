Emotional funeral under way for 6-year-old rape victim Boitumelo Matsekoleng

The funeral service of six-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng, who died from injuries sustained during a horrific rape, was taking place in Ga-Mampane, Limpopo, on Sunday.

Images posted by the provincial education department on Facebook showed scores of school children, clad in their school uniform, filling a white tent prepared for her service.

Matsekoleng's brown coffin was placed in the front of the tent, next to a table prepared for several pastors who were conducting proceedings.

A picture of the little girl, dressed in a pink T-shirt with a finger innocently placed on her mouth, was displayed on her funeral programme.

Among those in attendance was education MEC Polly Boshielo, who addressed mourners.

Matsekoleng had spent two weeks in the ICU, where she was being treated for injuries sustained from the rape. But she succumbed to the injuries last week.

SowetanLIVE reported that her family had been told that she had sustained head injuries, which resulted in internal bleeding.