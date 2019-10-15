School gives offenders a fresh start

Mnelisi Xaba's life is a far cry from the one he led as a youngster.

Xaba, 28, is a university lecturer in economics and marketing.

In 2007, Xaba - from KwaMashu, north of Durban - was arrested for house-breaking and sentenced to more than four years behind bars.

He served his time at the Durban Westville Youth Correctional Centre.

"I was a victim of peer pressure. I joined school friends when they decided to rob a house in Scottburgh," he said.

"I was in grade 11 when I was arrested and when I entered the prison system I

focused all my energy on studying."

Xaba enrolled at the Usethubeni School - a prison learning centre for young

offenders that allows them to continue with their studies while they are behind bars.

"Many people are brought to a life of crime by peer pressure. It can be negative or it can be positive.

"Today, I am under pressure from my academically-inclined friends because I'm pushing myself and they are helping so that I can finish my PhD in record time," said

Xaba, adding that some of his fellow ex-offenders went back to a life of crime.