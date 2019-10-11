Be wary of playing to the gallery

There is a growing sense of anger and frustration over the failure of the criminal justice system to act against the architects of state capture and others whose corrupt behaviour almost collapsed the state.

Citizens who had hoped that President Cyril Ramaphosa's New Dawn and his Thuma Mina campaign would result in prosecutions, are becoming despondent as those accused of serious crimes continue to enjoy comfortable lifestyles, often at taxpayers' expense.

The public's impatience is understandable given the severity of the crimes that were committed over the past decade or so. However, this is putting a lot of pressure on the police, prosecutors and other components of the state.

They need to catch a big fish, and need to do so soon. Otherwise they risk losing the public's confidence in them. But in doing so they must be cautious not to play to the gallery at the expense of doing proper investigative and prosecution work.

For, the fight against corruption can only be won through thorough processes and not gimmicks.