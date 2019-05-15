ANC Western Cape treasurer in hot water over Iqbal Survé's R1m donation

Gillion's phone rang unanswered on Wednesday afternoon. She has previously refused to comment on the matter, saying she doesn't hang the ANC's washing in the media.

Ebrahim Rasool, the ANC's elections head in the Western Cape, told the Sunday Times last week that Gillion did not attend a meeting of office bearers that was convened by acting chair Khaya Magaxa last Tuesday. The meeting was to discuss how the money was solicited and what should happen to it.

While that meeting sat, Gillion was allegedly transferring the money to ANC regions in the province.

The saga began when the Western Cape ANC announced two Sundays ago that Survé's Sekunjalo Group was giving the party financial help to get its voters out to vote, and invited journalists to attend the event where the donation was being made.

But less than 48 hours later, the party announced that it had taken a decision to return the money because it would be inappropriate to accept money from an entity that was implicated in the alleged plundering of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).