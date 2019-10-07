Janusz Walus has fulfilled parole conditions, feels shame over Chris Hani's murder: lawyer

Lawyers for Janusz Walus, the murderer of SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani, asked the high court in Pretoria on Monday to set aside then justice minister Michael Masutha's decision in January this year to deny him parole.

In his decision on January 16, Masutha said: "Having considered the various reports of psychologists and the apparent contradictions arising therein, it was difficult for me to make a determination on the suitability for placement on parole at this stage."

Walus's lawyer, Roelof du Plessis SC, on Monday took issue at how, despite the majority of the parole board agreeing that Walus be granted parole last year, the chairman of the board gave reasons why he should not be granted parole.

The chairman said Walus must be referred to anger management and life skills programmes, that he must undergo a restorative justice programme and that he still rationalised his decision to murder Hani as justified.

Du Plessis said these issues had been addressed in a report by psychologist Joel Mbele, who acknowledged that Walus felt shame, regret and grief for killing Hani, who was a human being and a father.