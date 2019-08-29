Teen in court after gruesome discovery of staff sergeant in car boot

The mother of a 15-year-old boy who was arrested after the gruesome death of a soldier, whose charred body was found in the boot of a burnt-out car, was in court on Thursday. The teenager, who may not be identified, was appearing with two adult co-accused at the Blue Downs magistrate's court in Cape Town.

“He is doing fine,” his mother said, as people waited outside the locked courtroom for proceedings to conclude.

Theodore Loggenberg, 43, has already appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Staff sergeant Michael Njomane, 41, was found in a burnt-out Hyundai Accent in Silversand Road on August 18.

The trio will remain in custody until their next appearance on September 5.

A private memorial service for the slain soldier was held in Pretoria, where Njomane lived with his wife and four children.

His funeral, to be arranged by the defence force, will take place later.