Army crime fighters to stay in Western Cape another six months

The defence force will stay in crime-hit parts of the Western Cape for another six months.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the employment of the SANDF until March 31 next year. The extension came into effect on Monday, the day the initial deployment was set to end.

"Members of the regular and reserve forces of the SANDF will undertake operations in co-operation with the police, and will support the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the Western Cape," the presidency statement read.