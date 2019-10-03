Son relives fight with missing dad
A man has described how he assaulted his 70-year-old father with a rake before dragging him onto his van after they had an argument over the women the 35-year-old dated.
Tebogo Saohatse is accused of murdering his father Ben Saohatse, whose body has not been found, in February 2017.
He also faces a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice. Saohatse's mother, Caroline Saohatse, 60, faces similar charges.
During cross-examination in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg yesterday, Saohatse said he and his father had an argument on February 26 2017. "I had just returned from Thokoza where I picked up my girlfriend and I had just arrived home with her.
"I parked my mother's car next to his car. At the time he was in the kitchen. He saw me and then came out. He asked me why I liked seeing girls from Thokoza and that he disliked them. I asked him why he was interfering in my business," Saohatse said.
He said his father did not take kindly to his response and told him not to tell him sh*t. "He poked my face with his finger and said I don't listen. I said he should borrow me his car so that I should take my girlfriend back home and he said no, wena oa nyela (you are talking rubbish) before he slapped me on my face..."
He said the slap snowballed into a fight as he retaliated and punched his father in the face.
"I left him there and went to the kitchen to get something to drink but he followed me. He was limping but in a rush and swore at me... then he went to the drawer and pulled out a knife. I thought he was going to stab me so I got a rake from outside and I hit him once on side of the head. He slipped and fell on the floor and was bleeding profusely," he said.
Saohatse said he was shocked and helped his father into the back of his van and drove to Natalspruit Hospital.
However, he said his father jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby bush. He said he was then stopped by the police who were suspicious of the blood in the back of the van.
According to the indictment, Saohatse told police that the blood was of a sheep that was slaughtered at his house for an ancestral ceremony.
The trial continues.
