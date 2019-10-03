Son relives fight with missing dad

A man has described how he assaulted his 70-year-old father with a rake before dragging him onto his van after they had an argument over the women the 35-year-old dated.

Tebogo Saohatse is accused of murdering his father Ben Saohatse, whose body has not been found, in February 2017.

He also faces a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice. Saohatse's mother, Caroline Saohatse, 60, faces similar charges.

During cross-examination in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg yesterday, Saohatse said he and his father had an argument on February 26 2017. "I had just returned from Thokoza where I picked up my girlfriend and I had just arrived home with her.

"I parked my mother's car next to his car. At the time he was in the kitchen. He saw me and then came out. He asked me why I liked seeing girls from Thokoza and that he disliked them. I asked him why he was interfering in my business," Saohatse said.