Woman bust for smuggling drugs into Durban prison in her underwear

A woman was bust trying to smuggle 200 "heroin" tablets into the Westville prison in her underwear on Sunday.

The woman, according to the correctional services ministry, was trying to get the drugs to an inmate she was visiting.

"The drugs, which were 200 capsules suspected to be heroin, were hidden in the underwear of a visitor. Upon her being searched, they were discovered and police were called to the facility. She was placed under arrest immediately," spokesman Chrispin Phiri said in the statement, which was issued on Tuesday morning.

"The suspect was visiting an offender who had violated his parole conditions," he added.