It was wrong to celebrate 'Babsie'
Many of our brothers and sisters are languishing somewhere in cold prison cells of this world for the wrong things they did. Many, if not all, have got their families back home in our country.
They did wrong and were found guilty of their deeds. Taking nothing from our dreadlocked drug carrier Nolubabalo "Babsie" Nobanda , my worry is, as a nation do we really need to celebrate those who were arrested and served time or are serving their time in prisons for the criminal activities they took part in?
Was there any need for the cameras to roll for them when they arrive back in the country? What are we teaching our children and fellow bonafide citizens of this country in all this; that being a drug mule is a journey into being hailed as a hero or heroine?
In our country not long ago, there was a huge fuss where citizens were up in arms and saying we are tired of drugs. Then, when we celebrate those who were serving time for being caught in possession of drugs, what message are we sending to those who do this?
I know many pretend to know nothing when they are sent to various places in the world to deliver this merchandise, but how on earth can you just carry something without inspecting it?
Nobanda is back in the country after serving many years in prison, but where are the masterminds?
Why is no one worrying about who and where those people are? Is it not more danger to many of our sisters and brothers out there?
Let's all be worried that drugs have crippled the country and make sure we take a firm stand against narcotics.
Drug mules, as with drug lords and many others criminals, are not to be celebrated at all. They must be known as criminals who are all out to hurt the image of this beautiful country.
From my side, nothing against Nobanda , but she was not worth to be welcomed in that nature.
Happy Monakhisi, Mohlabaneng, Limpopo
