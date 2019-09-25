It was wrong to celebrate 'Babsie'

Many of our brothers and sisters are languishing somewhere in cold prison cells of this world for the wrong things they did. Many, if not all, have got their families back home in our country.

They did wrong and were found guilty of their deeds. Taking nothing from our dreadlocked drug carrier Nolubabalo "Babsie" Nobanda , my worry is, as a nation do we really need to celebrate those who were arrested and served time or are serving their time in prisons for the criminal activities they took part in?

Was there any need for the cameras to roll for them when they arrive back in the country? What are we teaching our children and fellow bonafide citizens of this country in all this; that being a drug mule is a journey into being hailed as a hero or heroine?

In our country not long ago, there was a huge fuss where citizens were up in arms and saying we are tired of drugs. Then, when we celebrate those who were serving time for being caught in possession of drugs, what message are we sending to those who do this?