Cape Town ordered to reverse deal

The City of Cape Town has been found to have awarded a lucrative CCTV contract to the wrong company, following a set of tender application forms that were so confusing that two applicants had no idea how to fill them in correctly.

Public Discipline and Integration of Technology Cape Town (PDIT) took the municipality and its rival company, Caddic Security System and Integration, to the Western Cape High Court early in September to try to set aside the awarding of a tender for the maintenance of the city's surveillance systems.

PDIT claimed the municipality had failed to give the company enough notice to appeal the tender award when it was first granted, and that the bidding document was ambiguous, leading to PDIT ticking a box that was unclear, thereby accidentally robbing it of well-earned BEE (broad-based economic empower) points.

PDIT had already been awarded the previous three-year contract in 2015, although Caddic had also been a service provider to the city in earlier years. However, both companies applied for the 2018 tender, with Caddic ultimately coming out on top.