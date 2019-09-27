South Africa

Man arrested for fraud of R4.7m meant for Gugulethu upgrades

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 27 September 2019 - 14:33
The Hawks have arrested a man for fraud
Image: 123RF/pixelbliss

The Hawks have arrested a 65-year-old man for fraud of more than R4.7m. The cash was meant for building upgrades in Cape Town.

Capt Philani Nkwalase said the department of arts and culture allocated funds for the upgrading of the Ray Alexander Simons Memory Centre buildings in Gugulethu.

Nkwalase said more than R13m was approved as financial assistance for the project, but an amount of R6.8m was paid to Elgablox to kick-start the renovations.

The former project manager at Elgablox allegedly misused the funds by making transfers to people and entities that were not related to the upgrading of the buildings, Nkwalase said.

The transactions were made between March 23 and May 2 2014.

The man was arrested in East London, Eastern Cape, on Monday.

He is expected to appear in the specialised commercial crimes court in Bellville on October 25. 

Beware of this scam by criminals who steal money by simply asking for it

The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) is warning bank customers about a new scam in which criminals "steal money by asking for it".
News
2 days ago

Wife-killer George Barkhuizen given life in jail

Convicted wife-killer and fraudster George Barkhuizen has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his spouse, Odette.
News
5 hours ago

