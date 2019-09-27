Here’s what a top designer says you should be wearing this summer

What are the key trends for this season?

“For me the big message is colour. From summer spice tones to beautiful brights in Magenta Pink and Orange. The consistent message is around being optimistic and colour is such an optimistic element we can all participate in. Outfitting head-to-toe tones is impactful and I think our South African customer will love this, whilst mixing orange and Magenta in outfitting is very new and adds a real fashion edge to outfits.”

What is the key item/s for the upcoming season and which one is your personal favourite?

“Separates dressing is particularly important this season and outfitting with knitted tanks and skirts is a personal favourite. I love skirts right now and for me they are one of the most important messages of the season. Printed and plain, in a variety of lengths, they are feeling incredibly modern.”

Key items every woman should have in her wardrobe:

A classic blazer in white to outfit with almost any look. It’s always chic and ensures you look ‘put together’.

A silk tank in any number of colours. They are always beautiful on the skin. Add elegance to outfitting and can be taken seamlessly from desk-to-dinner.

A slip skirt or pleated skirt: Again impactful in outfitting. Can outfit for many occasions and look elegant and sophisticated.

A pair of suede pumps in classic black and nude: An immediate go-to as they are always classic and work with many outfit options. They can be your saviour when getting ready on-the-go!

What item do you think the South African woman can’t be without this summer?

Knit tanks with skirts. They are so important from a trends perspective whilst will transcend seasons to come.