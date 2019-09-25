WATCH | 'Looters' flee with whole carcasses as butchery is stripped bare

Looters fled down the street with whole animal carcasses slung over their shoulders and a deep freeze packed with meat as a butchery was stripped bare in Cape Town.

The incident happened on the eve of Heritage Day, also known as “braai day”, in Valhalla Park.

Video footage taken by residents shows the butchery being raided aisle by aisle, with a deep freeze looted of all it's contents. Looters ran down the street with packs of meat, screaming, as police arrived.

Videos posted on social media showed people carrying their plunder through the streets - some fighting over carcasses.

Police on Wednesday confirmed the incident but said no arrests had been made.

“Kindly be advised that this office can confirm the circumstances surrounding the looting of a shop in Valhalla Park on Monday morning are being investigated and no one has been arrested as yet,” said SAPS spokesperson Lt Col Andre Traut.