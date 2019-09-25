South Africa

IN PICTURES | Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu

By Philani Nombembe - 25 September 2019 - 11:35
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka meet Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's five-month-old son, on September 25 2019.
After a long break from public life due to ill-health, Archibishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the last day of their visit to the city, and brought their five-month-old son, Archie, to meet Tutu.

The Duchess of Sussex plays with her five-month-old son, Archie, as Prince Harry chats to Archbishop Emeriturs Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu meets baby Archie as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Old Granary Building on September 25 2019.
The cleric told the couple: "South Africans adore you." They responded: "It is heartwarming."

The couple had tea with Tutu and Archie had a heart-shaped biscuit with his name on it.

One of Tutu's daughters, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, also attended the meeting at the foundation's headquarters in the Old Granary Building.

The cake stand for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's tea date with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on September 25 2019.
