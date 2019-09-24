Harry and Meghan hit the beach ... hours after two men were shot dead there

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex braved a storm of sand to spend more than an hour with surfers at Monwabisi Beach, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kickstarted their tour of southern Africa in Nyanga on Monday, and on the second day of their tour they joined a group of surfer mentors in a “call and response game” called kilo.

They also met Dr Thomas Maes, director of the Commonwealth Litter Programme, and Loyiso Dunga, a marine biologist from the Sea Change Project. They spoke about the impact of microplastics on the ocean.

To underscore the effect, the experts also showed the couple a demonstration in a micro laboratory. Their discussion revolved around the importance of role models, including surf mentors, in creating awareness in communities.