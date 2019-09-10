DJ Fresh denies sexual assault claims, plans legal action against ex

Radio personality DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, has denied various sexual assault claims made against him on social media.

Fresh is one of the many male public figures that have been implicated in the #AmINext movement in which victims and survivors of gender-based violence name and shame their alleged abusers.

“The current allegations are false and without base. They have been made and published, recklessly,” Fresh broke his silence a week after the allegations first emerged.

“The fight against Gender based Violence is one of the biggest battles in our country and it saddens me that the focus is being shifted from real issues and perpetrators.

“I have consistently used the platforms on influence I am afforded to take a stand against Gender Based Violence.

“I have supported initiative in this area, motivated by the wish for a safe country for women and children, and the public at large. I am, and will, remain committed to this cause.”