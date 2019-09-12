South Africa

Durban man in serious condition following multiple shooting incident

By Orrin Singh - 12 September 2019 - 17:07
At least 20 bullet holes can be seen on the victim's vehicle
Image: Rescue Care

A man believed to be in his 40s is in a serious condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting incident in Montclair, south of Durban. 

According to Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson, the incident occurred near the Shoprite Checkers on Kenyon Howden road on Thursday afternoon. 

"Advance life support paramedics are currently on the scene stabilising the man before he will be rushed off to a nearby hospital for the further care that he requires."

At least 20 bullet holes are visible in the driver's side door of the victim's double cab bakkie. 

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE is awaiting police comment. 

