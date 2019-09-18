Ramaphosa loses court bid to prevent release of Zuma reshuffle records

The presidency has lost a bid for leave to appeal a court ruling that ordered the release of records relating to the cabinet reshuffle two years ago that saw Pravin Gordhan removed as minister of finance by then-president Jacob Zuma.

The case stems from the DA’s court bid to challenge the controversial March 2017 reshuffle.

At the time, the SACP asserted that Zuma had used a document claiming to emanate from international intelligence to justify his recall of Gordhan from an international investor road show and to motivate the reshuffle.

The DA wanted Zuma to furnish it with a record of his decision about the reshuffle, as required by Rule 53 of the Uniform Rules of the Court.

When no record of decision was forthcoming, the DA approached the high court in Pretoria to compel Zuma to do so. The high court in May 2017 ordered Zuma to disclose the record.