AfriForum's Ernst Roets off the hook for tweeting picture of old flag

A bid to have AfriForum’s Ernst Roets held in contempt of court for tweeting a picture of the old South African flag was dismissed on Tuesday.

Roets found himself in hot water after tweeting the image shortly after the Equality Court ruled that the gratuitous display of the flag constituted hate speech.

The court did, however, say the flag could be used for artistic, academic and journalistic expression, in the public interest.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation went to court, arguing that the tweet clashed with the ruling by the Equality Court and amounted to hate speech.