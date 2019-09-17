We must not let racists exploit us as blacks
People who are most vocal about branding black South Africans lazy are racists who can barely lift a finger.
The reason for doing so is to force us to accept exploitation and low wages.
Sadly, even some of the exploited fellow Africans have jumped onto the bandwagon of calling us lazy.
In Australia, bosses who employ undocumented workers are fined heavily and it even leads to jail terms for repeat offenders.
Discouraging companies from employing such people is designed to protect the same illegal immigrants. Most of them aren't only exploited, but live in squalid conditions.
Until such racists point me to a building or a road that was built without contribution from black people's labour, then I would be happy to admit we're indeed lazy.
The South African government is failing undocumented workers by not dealing with rogue bosses who employ them and then treat them like slaves.
Needless to say, there were reports of farms in Limpopo and North West who employ undocumented workers and then threaten to report them to authorities once they have to pay them.
A South African, with intricate knowledge of how things work in this country, would gladly encourage such bosses. Anyone doing that is in fact admitting he has committed a crime.
I agree with suggestions that certain jobs should be reserved for South Africans only. We're supposed to be importing skilled workers. South Africans shouldn't be competing with foreign workers for jobs that demand less levels of skill.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville
