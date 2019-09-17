We must not let racists exploit us as blacks

People who are most vocal about branding black South Africans lazy are racists who can barely lift a finger.

The reason for doing so is to force us to accept exploitation and low wages.

Sadly, even some of the exploited fellow Africans have jumped onto the bandwagon of calling us lazy.

In Australia, bosses who employ undocumented workers are fined heavily and it even leads to jail terms for repeat offenders.

Discouraging companies from employing such people is designed to protect the same illegal immigrants. Most of them aren't only exploited, but live in squalid conditions.

Until such racists point me to a building or a road that was built without contribution from black people's labour, then I would be happy to admit we're indeed lazy.