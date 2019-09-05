Ernst Roets' display of flag insult

AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets' display of the old flag after the Equality Court had declared this to be hate speech showed he was in contempt of court, says the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The foundation yesterday asked the high court in Johannesburg to declare Roets in contempt of court for displaying the old "apartheid-era" flag.

The foundation said it was up to the court to impose a sanction on Roets if it found him guilty.

It brought the application last month after Roets displayed the old flag on his Twitter account with the question: "Did I just commit hate speech?"

The display happened on the same day that the Equality Court declared that displaying the old flag, even in private spaces, constituted hate speech.