Law graduate not blind to adversity

Thabang Manamela often struggled to read the chalkboard as he was slowly losing his eyesight at primary school.

Manamela, 25, from Ga-Mashashane, Limpopo, recently graduated with an LLB degree from the University of Pretoria.

Partially blind Manamela was diagnosed with glaucoma, which resulted in him losing his eyesight at an early age.

He lost a substantial part of his eyesight but that did not stop him from achieving his dreams.

Sowetan visited Manamela at his workplace at VDT Attorneys in Brooklyn, Pretoria, where he is a candidate attorney.

Manamela cut a confident figure in a navy suit and a powder blue shirt. He sat comfortably in the boardroom, which in no time was filled with his infectious laughter in between responses to questions.

"I am excited about this milestone in my life. I have had many dreams and being a qualified attorney was one of them. I love getting a different explanation to things that are happening and I have always been interested in solving problems," he said.

He said when he joined the University of Pretoria in 2015, he had to learn to adapt.

"The institution was huge and I had to share a lecture room with more than 400 people, which was way different from my high school where I shared a classroom with only 12 pupils. I used to rely on braille but when I joined UP, I had to fully rely on computers," he said.