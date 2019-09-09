Fort Hare scores with two iconic women as deputy vice-chancellors

For the first time the University of Fort Hare has appointed two women for positions of deputy vice-chancellors.

The pair, who are highly experienced scholars and executive managers, are Professor Renuka Vithal as the deputy vice-chancellor for academic affairs and Professor Nokwethemba Ndlazi as the new deputy vice-chancellor for institutional support.

Vithal obtained her MPhil in mathematical education from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and her doctoral degree in natural sciences from Aalborg University in Denmark.

She began her career as a mathematics teacher and proceeded to work for institutions such as the University of Durban Westville and University of KwaZulu-Natal where she attained full professorship in mathematics education. She is recognised internationally as a scholar in the social, cultural and political dimensions of mathematics education.

Ndlazi is highly accomplished both as a scholar and executive manager in higher education. She also has a PhD in mathematics education obtained from the UKZN and she has over 28 years work experience and an intrinsic understanding of governance in higher education.

UFH’s vice-chancellor and prinicpal, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, said the university is excited to have attracted such high-calibre executives.

“We have no doubt they will contribute immensely to the growth of iconic institution,” Buhlungu said.