Peter Moyo is no longer an employee of Old Mutual - Trevor Manuel

Old Mutual board chair Trevor Manuel says Peter Moyo is no longer an employee of the insurer, despite a letter sent to him saying that it “acknowledges that he has tendered his services and that he continues to do so” but he is not required to be present at work.

Manuel said on Friday that Moyo has received his six-months’ notice pay from Old Mutual, making it clear where he stands and added that he knows nothing about him working from home.

Manuel’s comments come after Old Mutual issued a statement saying it is not backing down in its legal battle with Moyo, despite sending him a letter saying it wants to “de-escalate litigation between the two parties”.

Old Mutual fired Moyo for the second time in August after the high court in Johannesburg ruled in July that his first axing was illegal because he was not afforded a disciplinary hearing.