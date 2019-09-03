South African men must do more housework, says Oxfam

South African women spend more than five hours and 20 minutes a day on unpaid care and domestic work compared with men, who on average spend less than one hour and 40 minutes a day devoted to the home, according to an Oxfam report published on Tuesday.

This makes South African women among the most unequally burdened caretakers in Africa, according to the report released on Tuesday about inequality on the continent. The gap between time spent by men and women is bigger than in South Africa only in Malawi, where women spend seven times as many hours as men doing unpaid domestic work.

South Africa is, however, doing more to reduce wealth inequality than the rest of the continent.

UN Women, a United Nations entity, said in a March 2019 report that gender disparities in at-home care become more alarming as more women enter the labour force. In South Africa, women make up 44% of workers.

“Women are often seen as performing unpaid care and domestic work in exchange for male economic provision,” the UN Women report reads. Now that South African women work nearly equal hours to men, however, the added hours of unpaid care at home make for extremely long and tiring days.