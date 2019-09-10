Murderer gets 23 years for freezing a man to death

A 34- year -old Kwa-Thema man has been sentenced to 23 years imprisonment for the murder of a man who was wrongfully accused of housebreaking and frozen to death.

Mfundo Boikhutso was found guilty of kidnapping and murder at the Springs magistrate’s court yesterday.

Police spokesperson Constable Media Khoza said the man and an accomplice kidnapped Mphasane Mokoena, 31, for allegedly breaking into their house .Khoza said they forcefully took him to their house, where they beat him up.

“They assaulted him and placed him inside a freezer. On the next day when they saw that he was dead they took him out and placed him in a neigbour's yard," said Khoza.

The incident happened in 2016 and the two were arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder. Khoza said one of the accused passed on while the case was on trial while two others were acquitted.

Mfundo was sentenced to three years for kidnapping and 20 for murder,and declared unfit to posses a firearm. Khoza said the police will continue to work around the clock to make sure criminals are locked away.