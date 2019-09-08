South Africa

Woman shot dead in crossfire between rival gangs in Cape Town

By Iavan Pijoos - 08 September 2019 - 14:19
A 27-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead after being hit by a stray bullet in Grassy Park, Cape Town.
Image: Roger Lamkin/123RF

A 27-year-old woman died after she was hit by a stray bullet in Grassy Park, Cape Town, on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the woman was allegedly caught in the crossfire between rival gangs in the area.

Traut said the shooting happened just after midnight.  

According to the Western Cape Gang Watch's page, the woman was the mother of two young children.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating a murder case.

