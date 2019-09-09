Limpopo school torched amid resistance to merger idea

Residents against the merger of two schools in GaRatjeke village in Limpopo are suspected to be behind the torching of two blocks of a school in protest against the move.

Sewela Selowa, 63, who has three grandchildren at Ratjeke Primary, told Sowetan she was devastated when she woke up on Wednesday to find the building gutted.

"I stay next to the school and when I woke up on Wednesday I found the building smouldering. My grandchildren have been galavanting with nothing to do every day.

"Whoever burnt the school should be arrested," she said.

A member of the Selowa Tribal Council in the village, Masutane Selowa, said the community had been demanding a safe building for more than 300 pupils who are currently learning under life- threatening conditions.

"We didn't burn our schools because we built them. It was build by our parents in 1977. We had shut down schooling since last month because government wants to relocate our school and merge it with Maekwe Primary School," she said. Selowa said their protests had been peaceful.