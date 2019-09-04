WEF's only priority should be women's safety, says summit delegate

A delegate at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa threw away her notes on Wednesday and said she would speak only about gender-based violence.

Namhla Mniki, executive director of African Monitor, said she had been due to lead discussions in Cape Town about how to innovate in pursuit of the UN sustainable development goals.

But the uprising sparked by the murder of University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana had changed her mind.

"Many of Africa's leaders at WEF will be grappling with Africa's current opportunities and the fourth industrial revolution," Mniki said. "But how can we discuss ease of doing business in a nation that is in turmoil? How can we talk about artificial intelligence and drone economies when we can't put resources aside to help the women of SA to be safe?

"Shouldn't the women of this country be our priority?"