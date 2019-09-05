Fake news send parents into frenzy

Frantic parents rushed to pick up their children from Gauteng schools yesterday after rumours spread that they were being abducted.

In the early hours of yesterday, rumours surfaced that pupils were being kidnapped by foreign nationals in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, in retaliation for the looting of their shops.

These messages spread out like wild fires to other areas in Ekurhuleni such as Reiger Park and Wadeville.

To make matters worse, there was a woman in metro police uniform who shared a video on Twitter, calling on parents to fetch their children from schools as Pakistan nationals were headed there.

In the background, a group of people who looked like parents could be seen trying to gain access at a school and save their children.

As the fake news gained traction, parents panicked and rushed to fetch their children whom they thought faced danger.

By the time education MEC Panyaza Lesufi rejected the rumours on social media, it was a little too late as they had already had spread too wide.

A total of 13 schools saw parents come to fetch their children as they feared they were being attacked. There were also rumours of schools being set alight.

A principal at a primary school in Reiger Park detailed to Sowetan how things simply got out of hand as parents stormed the school to take their children home.