Finally something to make us smile! Mmatema Moremi announces pregnancy

Sharing a scripture, the star said she was grateful to receive such a blessing.

"Thank you, Lord. My husband and I couldn't be happier and so grateful to God for entrusting us with such a gift."

The couple were married in January after months of speculation about their romance.

"Ke tšerwe ka amogelwa lapeng le botse la ga Gavu. (I got married and accepted by my in-laws) You can call me Mrs G. I am married," Mmatema announced at the time.

She confirmed the marriage to TshisaLIVE but said at the time that she wasn't ready to comment on the details around it yet.

Celebs, friends and family have all showered the couple with messages of congratulations.