Boy (15) to relive horror of gang rape

A teenager who was allegedly gang-raped by five classmates in a school toilet in the Free State last year failed the June exams because he "struggles to concentrate in class".

The 15-year-old, now in grade 8 at a high school in Thaba Nchu, will relive his horrific ordeal when he returns to testify in the local magistrate's court on Monday. He already gave testimony in camera over five days in June.

Each of the five suspects - four of whom were 14 and one 13 at the time of the incident - face three counts of rape.

On August 22, the court ordered the parents of the accused to remove them from the magisterial district of Thaba Nchu and keep them with relatives elsewhere.

The accused were only allowed to return to the area on the days of the court case. The boy's 41-year-old unemployed mother said her son, who was still traumatised, was not coping with schoolwork.